NI Water volunteers help renovate garden

AN enthusiastic team of NI Water volunteers has helped Lisanelly Community Group in Omagh renovate their large community garden.

The volunteering day was part of NI Water’s ‘Cares Challenge’ project, which has been operating for over ten years and is one of the largest corporate volunteering schemes in the North.

To date, over 1,500 staff have volunteered in 100 challenges, equating to more than 10,000 hours of volunteering to help support communities across Northern Ireland.

As part of the programme, activities are planned for various groups throughout Northern Ireland each year and are set up in partnership with Business in the Community’s NI Cares Programme.

It identifies organisations and charities within the local community who need a helping hand with physical tasks such as gardening and painting.

Anthony Lynn, head of communications and corporate affairs, said, “Our handy helpers have undertaken everything from gardening, painting and maintenance to environmental and fundraising days.

“It is often the extra support that these groups require to enhance their facilities, improve the lives of their members and operate their centres successfully.

“Volunteering has also proved to be a key part of our health and wellbeing toolkit. Our teams gain so much from the experience, not only by helping the community, but also having the chance to spend time with colleagues from around the business that they might not otherwise have a chance to meet.”

In the latest project, volunteers from across the organisation made a valuable contribution to Lisanelly Community Group in Omagh.

A fantastic day was had by all helping this local community group!