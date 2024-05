A NEW Teacher of the Year competition for Strabane is offering significant rewards to recognise the hard work of local educators.

Sponsored by GiftRound, the competition provides an opportunity for the public to nominate their favourite teachers and potentially win a share of £1,250 in Strabane Gift Cards. The winning teacher will receive a £500 gift card, and the same amount will be awarded to their school. Additionally, one nominator will win a £250 gift card.

All types of teachers are eligible to be nominated for the Teacher of the Year award, including primary school teachers, secondary school teachers, special educational needs teachers, early years teachers, teaching assistants and headteachers. To nominate a teacher, people simply give the teacher’s name and a reason as to why they deserve to be the Teacher of the Year.

Emma McGill, Strabane Town Centre Development manager, said the Teacher of the Year competition is a chance to celebrate hard working teachers in Strabane.

“If you know a teacher who has made a positive impact for pupils, their school or their community, now is your chance to nominate them to be Teacher of the Year,” said Ms Mc Gill.

Nominate a teacher in the Teacher of the Year competition at teacheroftheyear.co.uk

The closing date for entries is the August 31 2024 at midnight. The Teacher of the Year will be announced in September 2024.