North’s terrorist threat rises from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’

MI5 have increased the terrorism threat level from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’ across the North meaning a terrorist attack is now ‘highly likely’.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, said that the police would ‘relentlessly pursue’ anyone who would mean to cause harm or terrorise communities across the North including the men who attacked DCI John Caldwell in Omagh.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne stated, “Today the threat level has been increased from substantial to severe by MI5. The independent assessment means the threat has moved from an attack is ‘likely’ to an attack is ‘highly likely’.

“This is part of an ongoing process of monitoring the threat level in Northern Ireland, which is conducted by MI5. We have spoken publicly about the number of attacks that have taken place in recent months, not least the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on February 22.

“We will relentlessly pursue those who seek to cause harm and terrorise our communities, and attack my officers and staff, and I pay tribute to them as they continue to deliver for our communities.

“I would also like to thank the community and political leaders of Northern Ireland for their overwhelming support for the Police Service in recent times.

“We will not be deterred from delivering a visible, accessible and responsive community focused policing service to keep people safe.”