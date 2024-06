A TYRONE Mushroom factory which residents say has been the source of a stink for more than five years, has gone into administration.

Northway Mushrooms on the Aughnagar Road in Killeeshil this week stated that the move into administration is part of an ‘ongoing sale process.’

Moreover, a company spokesperson said the sale has been underway for a number of months but added that the firm will continue to ‘play a critical role in the all-island agri-food industry.’

The spokesperson also remarked that the daily operations on the Aughnagar Road remain unaffected and that there will be no changes for any employees.

The Killeeshil site is used to produce compost, which is subsequently used for the growing of mushrooms.

SMELL

However the bad smell allegedly emanating from the plant has been affecting activities at the grounds of Killeeshil St Mary’s GAA; local people staged a protest at the factory in March.

Earlier this month coaching activities for their underage players had to be abandoned for a second day running due to the ongoing smell which locals say is coming from the Northway premises.

In an online statement, the St Mary’s club again expressed its frustration at the ongoing situation.

“We call on the governing agencies, politicians, the Tyrone County Board, and Stormont to take action now. We need action to stop the stink,” they said.

“We are sick of complaining to the authorities. We are sick of being ignored.

“We are sick of not being able to breath clean air.