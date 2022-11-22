Nursing home relative calls PSNI response to concerns ‘disgraceful’

THE relative of a former resident of the Valley Nursing Home in Clogher, who is fighting for an investigation into why 20 people died following transfer after its enforced closure, has warned that further action is being taken, after rejecting a response from the PSNI, who contend the issue is a civil matter.

The disclosure of the PSNI being made aware of the issue came at a Fermanagh and Omagh Council meeting, as members discussed a response from the former Minister for Health, Robin Swann, to a motion calling for a public inquiry, and rejecting the content of a Lessons Learned Review report.

The motion deemed the report ‘inadequate, self-serving and failing to address the critical matter of residents’ deaths in the immediate aftermath of transfer, despite being of major concern to relatives, and the principal reasoning for seeking a review’.

Advertisement

Gerry Cullen’s late brother, Donal, was a resident at the facility, and is working with other families to get to the truth about the closure, and the high mortality rate in the aftermath.

He said, “The detective superintendent appointed to this matter fails to understand that the protections afforded to care home patients and relatives by the Health and Social Care Act, the Human Rights Act, the Crimes against the Person’s Act and the Mental Health Order, are enshrined in criminal law, not civil law.

“I have no wish to pursue any civil action. I am not the victim here. The victims are the patients of the Valley Nursing Home; especially those who sadly died.”

‘INSULTING’

“The response to my concerns and complaints is as insulting as it is inadequate, in that the superintendent did not see the necessity to speak with the health authorities whose actions I take issue with, nor did he speak with the former operator of the Valley Nursing Home.”

He continued, “The superintendent only responded to my concerns following communication with Chief Constable’s Office, and I am seeking a meeting to discuss the PSNI response and furnish further information.

“If that is not facilitated, the Police Ombudsman will be advised accordingly. The Coroner’s Office have not acknowledged my request for a coroner’s investigation into the deaths of transferred patients, and I am pursuing this.

Advertisement

“Bland responses from government agencies contending they are satisfied and assured the deaths weren’t linked to the closure or transfer is fair enough for them, but not for the rest of us.

“Where’s the evidence? Is this grounded on an assumption the residents would have died anyway? If 20 residents out of a cohort of 53 died in relatively-quick succession while in the Valley Nursing Home, would there not be an outcry?

“What’s the difference in looking at how they died when transferred?”

Mr Cullen added, “If there’s nothing to hide, there’s nothing to fear.

“For PSNI to bluntly dismiss this as a civil matter without even speaking to relevant persons, is nothing short of disgraceful.”