Omagh bar purchase confirmed

ONE of Omagh’s prime pieces of hospitality real estate has changed hands, and, as such, The Blind Cobbler is now the property of Blue Tree Limited.

Earlier this week, former owner of The Blind Cobbler, Andrew Short, confirmed that a deal had been struck to sell the busy John Street bar and restaurant to a company owned by Ballygawley businessman, Antain McDermott.

Antain McDermott is also the owner of AMD Properties Ltd, as well as being one of the directors of Tyrone Fabrication.

Mr Short said, “The deal is done and this weekend will be our last in The Blind Cobbler.

“I understand that the new proprietors’ plans are to invest in a slight renovation ahead of Christmas, but to retain the current staff, including doormen, and to keep the name ‘The Blind Cobbler’.”

The ‘Cobbler opened six years ago, becoming the most recent iteration of a long line of pubs to occupy the John Street corner site, including The Terrace, The Elbow and, many years ago, Kate’s Bar.

“The new owners say they are ready to take the business to the next stage and I’m delighted to hear how ambitious they are,” continued Mr Short.

“I, personally, am ready to spend some more time with my family, and I’ve plenty of other things going on with the shop, concerts and exhibitions, and Sliced Meals.”

However, as much as Mr Short has attempted to make this decision with the dispassion of a shrewd businessman, he said that this weekend is likely to be an emotional experience too.

“I think it is the right decision for me at this minute, but it will still pull on the heartstrings,” he admitted.

“I’ve had this place for half-a-dozen years and we have put so much time and effort into it.

“We’ve made it into a great bar, and I knew when it went up for sale that it would not it on the market long for that reason.

“Thanks to everyone who helped make it the establishment that it is,” Mr Short added.