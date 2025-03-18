Omagh earmarked for new Padel court as part of huge investment

A well-known Strabane businessman is looking to build a new Padel court in Omagh.

Padel is described as a mix between tennis and squash. It is usually played in doubles on an enclosed court surrounded by walls of glass and metallic mash.

The popularity of the sport has soared in recent years and Pete Boyle, founder of the Argento jewellery stores, has announced a £3m investment in a Padel venture, with the aim of opening 50 courts by the end of the year.

Advertisement

Mr Boyle said he had already identified sites for the sport in Belfast, Derry, Coleraine and Omagh.

The exact location of the proposed site in Omagh has not been made public.

The Strabane man said hopes to build Northern Ireland’s first professional arena for Padel.

There are already three Padel courts operating at Let’s Go Hydro in Carryduff, which is also owned by Mr Boyle, with plans for 10 more at the site.

With around 30 million players worldwide, Padel is considered to be the fastest growing racquet sport in the world.

Mr Boyle said: “Padel is a billion dollar industry and we’re keen to bring it to Northern Ireland at scale over the coming months. Our current courts book out fast, as the sport has grown in popularity and we can see the potential in it.

“Let’s Go Padel follows on the back of the success of Let’s Go Hydro and we are actively looking for opportunities to breathe life into disused tennis courts around Northern Ireland, and other suitable leisure facilities.”