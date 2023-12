AN OMAGH family says they are ‘shocked and in disbelief’ at the success of a fundraiser they launched to pay for a special needs bed for their son Darragh.

The appeal which was only launched last Thursday (November 30), has already raised a fantastic £6,600 to pay for an enclosed bed to keep their son Darragh safe throughout the night.

The family has said that they have found it difficult to get this essential equipment through the health service.

Darragh (8) is nonverbal and has autism and other complex needs. At night he must be secure so that he does not hurt himself as he tends to get out of bed at night and explore his family home.

Darragh’s father James spoke to WeAreTyrone and told us that the purchase of the bed would allow Darragh to sleep through the night and would ensure that he was safe.

James said, “I started the fundraiser last Thursday and I did not think we would get that many donations, maybe a few from friends and family but that’s about it. But we were wrong. I am shocked at the generosity people have shown us and so close to Christmas, I can’t believe it.

“We are so grateful for everyone who has donated and can’t thank them enough for helping us out.”

James added, “I set up the fundraiser to ensure that we get this bed so Darragh is secure and safe at night. At the minute me and Darragh’s mum Colette take it in turns to stay up and make sure he is ok and we haven’t been sleeping either.

“Unfortunately a bed like this is not something that we have been able to get through the health service, we would have to purchase one ourselves which would cost nearly £8,000. We didn’t think we would be able to get one but now thanks to everyone who has donated it looks like we will.”

To donate to the Smyth family’s GoFundMe page you can do so by clicking on the link.