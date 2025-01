The funeral of an Omagh man who died after a road traffic collision last month will take place on Friday.

Sean McGaughey, 56, was driving a van when it collided with another vehicle in the Drumnakilly Road area of Omagh on December 22.

He was subsequently taken taken to hospital with critical injuries alongside the driver of the other vehicle.

Sean, who lived at Crocknacor Road in Omagh, died as a result of those injuries on Monday.

His remains will be leaving his late residence on Friday at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher.

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A death notice said Sean was predeceased by his parents James and Josephine and his brother James RIP.

He was the loving father of Conor, Adrian, Kylie and caring brother of Cecilia, Rosemary, Regina, Kathleen, Bernadette, Lucia, Martina and Mairead.

The notice said his passing was deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, sisters, sister in law Claire, brothers in law, grandchildren Caleb, Connie, Sophie and Finn and nieces, nephews and large family circle.

Police have renewed an appeal for information about last month’s collision.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “A report was received shortly before 8.40pm on Sunday, 22nd December of a collision involving a car and van in the Drumnakilly Road area.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

“Very sadly Mr McGaughey, who was the driver of the van, later died in hospital from his injuries.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances is ongoing, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.”