Omagh mothers find strength in sorrow

“When I opened the door and I saw two police officers standing there my heart just sank… I knew why they had come.”

These are the words of Karen Moore, who described the heartbreaking moment that every parent dreads: The moment she realised that her beloved son, Jamie, had died.

A few minutes beforehand, Karen had been watching television at her home in Festival Park, Omagh, unaware that her world was about be shattered with some devastating news.

Advertisement

“On the night it happened, I was watching TV with Nathan (Jamie’s brother) when I noticed a post on Facebook about a crash,” she told the UH.

“Anytime I’ve seen posts like that, I immediately think ‘where’s Jamie?’, but given where it said the crash was, I just thought it couldn’t have been him.”

However, at 11pm, Karen heard a knock at her front door, and wondered ‘who could it be at this late hour?’.

“When I opened the door to the police officers, I just looked at them and said ‘Jamie’.

“They came in to talk with me and… It was the hardest thing I had ever heard, when they told me that Jamie was dead.

“In fact, it was the worst night of our lives,” Karen added.

Jamie Moore was 19-years-old and had just started a new job in Omagh’s ASDA store.

Advertisement

On the night of April 30, he had been travelling along the A5 with his girlfriend, Kamile Vaicikonyte.

However, the car left the road at Doogary, and the young couple were killed in the single vehicle collision.

Karen was then taken to the scene of the collision to formally identify her son’s body.

“We only stayed a few minutes,” she said.

“I put my hand around the back of his head because I just wanted him to wake up so badly.

“Jamie always strived to have his hair perfect and it annoyed me that his hair was wet… but when I took my hand away, I realised it was blood.”

Karen continued, “I can never forget or unsee Jamie at that moment, but I’m glad to have had that last moment with him.

“But this has broken me, and I don’t know if I’ll ever feel right again.”

Reflecting on Jamie’s life, Karen described him as a ‘bright light’ who enjoyed making his family laugh.

“He made it his job to cheer you up if you were in a low mood. We were never done laughing – he just loved horsing around,” said Karen.

“He also loved his cars, but Jamie pretty much enjoyed anything he took on; from being in the army to cadets, playing football, the gym, his barbering – he strived to be the best at everything he did.”

Five months before Jamie passed away, his friend and neighbour, Ryan Roberts, died suddenly of a heart attack. He was just 21-years-old.

“You never had to ask where Ryan was, he was always down at the bus depot doing something with his friends,” said Michelle Roberts, Ryan’s mum.

Despite coping with her own grief, Michelle has also been offering support to her neighbour, Karen Moore.

‘It’s getting worse as time goes on,’ Michelle conceded. “Last Friday actually marked six months since Ryan’s passing.”

Ryan, a selfless and talented mechanic, was beloved by all who knew him. His passion for cars was matched only by his generosity of spirit, as he often lent a helping hand to friends in need.

At his funeral, a set of car keys and a wrench were placed beside his coffin, a poignant tribute to his love for mechanicing.

“Ever since he was wee, Ryan helped his father (Russell) with fixing up and messing around with cars – he just wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps,” said Michelle. “He should still be here living his life.

“It’s just so hard not being able to see him or hear his voice.”

Reflecting on Ryan’s character, Michelle added, “He had a big heart of gold and he was so selfless.

“He would never let anybody down.”

Yet amidst her own grief, Michelle extends a comforting hand to Karen Moore, offering support and solace in their shared sorrow.

“We only live seven doors apart,” she said, “Since Jamie died, I call in with Karen to see how she’s coping.

“It doesn’t be easy for either of us.

“Those boys should both still be here today, carrying on outside as it comes into summer.”

In the face of such personal tragedy, Karen finds strength in the fact that both neighbours are there for each other.

“Michelle’s a really good person and a good neighbour,” she said.

“When Jamie passed she knew exactly what I was feeling, and it brought me great comfort. Michelle helped a lot during the wake, she made the tea, helped clean up… she just did so many things.

“I’m very grateful and thankful that she is there for me,” said Karen.