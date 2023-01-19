Omagh pubs under new management

TWO of Omagh’s most established pubs are entering 2023 under new management.

Strain’s Bar on Bridge Street and Daly’s on High Street have been leased by Derry businessman, Stephen Doherty, the owner of the Village Inn in Killyclogher and the The Aviary on Old Market Yard in the town.

Mr Doherty, who has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, said he is “excited” by the acquisition of the two premises.

Advertisement

“Both Daly’s and Strain’s are long-established businesses in Omagh town centre. And we’re delighted to be involved in guiding their fortunes,” he said.

“Our aim is to build on the extensive clientele which attends both bars at the moment. There will not be much change in how things are arranged.

“Both the Strain and Daly families are well-respected within the hospitality industry locally. It will now be up to us to build on their great work for the future.”

Entertainment licences were transferred to Mr Doherty at a sitting of Omagh Magistrates Court just before Christmas.

The 36-year-old first worked behind a bar at the age of 15, he has since worked in restaurants, clubs and hotels across the North.

Just four years ago, Mr Doherty acquired the Village Inn in Killyclogher.

In 2022, he was among a group who opened the Aviary at the Old Market Yard in Omagh, and it has since become a popular venue for revellers from the town and beyond at weekends.

Advertisement

It is understood that Mr Doherty has taken on both Strain’s and Daly’s on a 12 month lease with an option to purchase them outright at the close of that period.

Strain’s Bar in Omagh has been a public house for over 100 years. Situated right at the corner of Bell’s Bridge, the premises was purchased by Laurence Strain senior in 1977, and has been in the family ever since. It has been run in recent years by his son, also called Laurence, who has maintained its reputation and popularity.

Daly’s Bar on High Street is currently run by Sean Daly, who comes from a family also well-known in the trade. Formerly MJ O’Kane’s, the bar has in recent years hosted its popular monthly Comedy Club which has attracted budding comedians from all over the country.