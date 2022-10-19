Omagh runner up in 2022 Best Kept Large Town Award

Omagh was highly commended, losing out on the top prize to Antrim, who won the ‘Best Kept Large Town’ category at the 2022 Best Kept City, Town, Village and Housing Area Awards.

However the judges were very impressed by the very attractive approach roads leading into the town, with their eye catching welcome signs and planting.

The Awards, organised by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) and sponsored by Best Belfast City Airport, took place on Tuesday 18th October at the Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Offices, where over 100 representatives from towns and villages across the Province congregated for the ceremony.

Now in their 65th year the prestigious awards celebrate areas that are taking action to protect and care for their local environment, creating safer, cleaner, healthier and more sustainable places to live, work and play.

Participating towns, villages and housing areas are judged on a range of criteria, including floral displays, grass roots environmental projects, and an absence of litter and graffiti. Judges also look for underlying evidence of community participation in environmental initiatives, including the promotion of recycling and wildlife conservation.

Commending Omagh residents for their hard work and commitment to making their town beautiful, President of NIAC, Doreen Muskett, MBE said: “The scale and standard of floral displays and hanging baskets is particularly noteworthy, Omagh is a very pleasant and attractive town to visit.”

Stephen Patton, Human Resources and CR Manager at George Best Belfast City Airport said: “As a long-standing supporter of the Best Kept Awards, we have had the privilege of witnessing some outstanding efforts over the years towards building brighter, better, and more sustainable communities.

“This year is no exception and we have been blown away by the calibre of entries and the level of civic pride shown throughout Northern Ireland.

“As a responsible business leader, Belfast City Airport is committed to giving back to the local community, supporting projects which help areas thrive, and investing in initiatives that improve the quality of life for those living and working in the vicinity.

“These awards show there are clearly a lot of like-minded individuals in the province and it is wonderful to be able to come together and celebrate the fantastic work that has been carried out in each city, town, village, and housing area.

“Congratulations to all the worthy winners.”

Other winners included Donaghmore (Best Kept Small Village), Royal Hillsborough (Best Kept Large Village), Randalstown (Best Kept Small Town), Enniskillen (Best Kept Medium Town) and Derry/Londonderry (Best Kept City).

The President’s Trophy, chosen at the discretion of the President, was awarded to Belfast City Council, due to the beautifully maintained floral enhancement on Ormeau Bridge, improving the appearance of one of Belfast ‘s busiest arterial routes. Culmore in Derry/Londonderry, picked up the Welcome Award for newcomers to the competition.

Other Awards included, Most improved Town or Village, Strangford; Best Kept Sheltered Housing Area, Donard Fold in Newcastle; Best Kept Small Housing Area, Lismore Estate, Donaghmore; Best Kept Medium Housing Area, Inverary Avenue Belfast; Best Kept Large Housing Area, Merville Garden Village in Newtownabbey and The Ellen McGowan Award for Housing, Inverary Avenue.

The George Best Belfast City Airport Community Hero Award was presented to Richard Wallace of Ballynure and District Community Friendship Group for his efforts in raising the profile of his village and the positive difference he has made in improving the surroundings for his community.