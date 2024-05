THE sunkissed hills above Drumquin provided the Omagh Wheelers with perfect backdrop for a special charity cycle in memory of Aran Sheridan.

Organised by Omagh Wheelers Cycling Club, the event, ‘Big Breakfast Charity Cycle’, took place on Sunday, with all funds raised going towards the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The event garnered excellent support from local cycling clubs, marking it a great success, and the weather was perfect for the cyclists, who enjoyed completing two routes around Drumquin.

The cycle was dedicated to the memory of Killyclogher man, Aran Sheridan, who passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 3 last year, while on a cycling trip with the Omagh Wheelers in Majorca, Spain.

The Omagh Wheelers have expressed their thanks to Drumquin clubrooms, who provided the venue for the event, as well as the tireless efforts of marshals, helpers and support drivers, who ensured the smooth operation of the cycle, and to Noreen Eccles, who provided a hearty breakfast for everyone to enjoy on their return.

The Wheelers have further thanked Aran’s family for their continued support.

Mizen to Malin

Looking ahead, the Wheelers are already gearing up for their next fundraiser: The eagerly-anticipated ‘Mizen to Malin Cycle’ at the end of June.

With their sights set on yet another successful fundraiser, they remain steadfast in their commitment to supporting those in need and honouring the memory of Aran Sheridan.