Omagh woman in Turkey when earthquake struck

AN Omagh woman who is travelling the world in a campervan plans to help in the humanitarian disaster that has struck Turkey and Syria after last week’s devastating earthquake.

Sharon Schindler (née Brunt) and her husband, Dave, drove into Turkey across the Greek border just a couple of days before the quake took place.

They were asleep in their modified van when the first tremors happened last Monday.

Advertisement

So far, nearly 30,000 people have been killed.

Speaking to the UH, Sharon said, “Fortunately, we are safe and sound.

“The place where we were staying at the time of the earthquake was in northern Turkey, near the border with Greece.

“The most damaged areas are in the south of the country, on the coast.”

Sharon and Dave have been traveling the across world in their modified campervan for two years now. Previously, the couple owned a six-bedroom B&B in Portrush.

However, they decided to ‘live their dream’ and travel the world. In 2019, they sold the business and hit the open road.

Since then, the couple have travelled across Europe and America with further plans to visit parts of eastern Europe and Asia this year.

Advertisement

The couple had hoped to take in the sights of Turkey’s beautiful coastline, but now have changed their plans.

Sharon says they are heading towards the epicentre of the disaster zone to see if they can help the Turkish people ‘in any way we can’.

“Hundreds of small towns and villages have been decimated and people are homeless.

“So many are sleeping outside surrounded by scenes of absolute destruction

“So, whenever it is safe to do, Dave and myself just want to do what we can to help.

“Whether that is driving supplies around, working in soup kitchens or helping to get aid to people, we will do what we can.

“This is a beautiful country and the people have been so nice to us. We just want to help them.”