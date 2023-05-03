One person taken to hospital following A29 accident

One person has been taken to hospital as a precaution following an accident on the A29 between Dungannon and Cookstown this morning.
Police in Dungannon received a report of a one vehicle traffic collision on the Cookstown Road at approximately 8.35am this morning, Wednesday May 3, following an incident in which the vehicle collided with a telegraph pole.
No roads were closed as a result of the collision.
