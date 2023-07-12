O’Neill effigy on bonfire ‘sickening display of bigotry’

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew said bonfires should not be used to promote “sectarian hate and bigotry.”

The Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said, “An effigy of Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill has been placed on a bonfire alongside the Irish national flag in Dungannon.

“This is sectarian hate crime. This isn’t culture in any shape or form.

“No bonfires should be used to promote sectarian hate and bigotry and we need to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to this type of behaviour across society.

“The PSNI must now investigate this sickening display as a hate crime.

“All political leaders must stand together against these displays and make it clear that they have absolutely no place in this society.”