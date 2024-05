A COMMUNTY located several miles outside Omagh which provides care to people with learning disabilities will celebrate 40 years at its first open day since the pandemic.

Camphill Clanabogan, established in 1984, offers a unique way of life in a sustainable, life sharing community, providing supported living, care and day opportunities for adults with a learning disability.

The public is invited to come along this Saturday from 2pm to 5pm as the open day will showcase what their life and work is like, offering a glimpse into the past with an archive display as well as the opportunity to speak with some members of the Camphill Community.

Camphill staff member, Una Brogan, said, “This year is a special year for Camphill Community Clanabogan as we are celebrating our 40th anniversary and on Saturday there will be a display about our history, where visitors will be able to see some old photographs and talk to some community members.

“We would love for the local community to get a taste for our home and work life and meet some of the wide variety of people who live and work here.

“Our community is open to new residents, staff, co-workers and volunteers so please feel free to come and talk to us on the day if you are interested – or alternatively get in touch after the event.”

Camphill Community is an international movement which has its origins in the work of Dr Karl König who, along with a group of German and Austrian refugees inspired by Rudolf Steiner, founded the first Camphill Community in Aberdeen in 1940.

There are now over 100 Camphill communities in 23 countries around the world providing a unique approach to the care of adults and children with special needs.

“Camphill in Clanabogan is home to 30 adults with learning disabilities who actively contribute to and benefit from all the opportunities offered by the community as well as a dozen people living locally who attend day opportunities.

“The community also includes around 30 short and long-term co-workers hailing from across the globe and our 55 staff members working across the organisation are an integral part of community life,” Una continued.

“The houses and workplaces offer a variety of learning opportunities to enable each person to achieve their full potential and our farm and garden produce organic milk, meat, fruit and vegetables while our bakers supply fresh organic bread – providing the basis to a healthy lifestyle.”

The open day at 15 Drudgeon Road, Omagh, BT78 1TJ, guarantees fun for the entire family with treasure hunts, face painting, craft and plant sales, and delicious snacks from crepes and coffees to pizza, BBQ and ice cream. But remember – it’s cash only!

l Find out more on Camphill Community Clanabogan website: www.camphillclanabogan.com or on the Facebook page. Booking is essential but also free on Eventbrite or by calling 028 8225 6100.