Orange Order linked to Derg PSNI station sale

An organisation with connections to the Orange Order is believed to now be the frontrunner to purchase the site of the former Castlederg PSNI station.

The Tyrone Herald understands that a third-party group operating under the banner of a ‘cultural society’ is currently the most likely buyer of the town centre site.

The group is linked to the Loyal Orders, including the Royal Black Preceptory and the Orange Order.

Their intentions are not yet clear, but it is understood that they are in advanced negotiations to seal a deal with the NI Policing Board.

DOUBT

It means that an ambitious and groundbreaking plan to build social housing on the site of the former station is now in serious doubt.

The development of the former station is seen as crucial to the regeneration of the border

town.

Apex Housing Association, which provides social housing across the North West, had been preparing detailed proposals to buy and develop the area, which has been unused for more than a decade.

But the Tyrone Herald understands that the PSNI’s Assets and Estates Service has eliminated the organisation from the bidding process, and did not afford them the necessary time to bring forward their proposal to purchase the site.

Apex are understood to have sent correspondence to the PSNI on August 2 last, pointing out that the timeframe of August 19 to have their bid submitted was unrealistic and requested an accommodation.

This deadline came despite an agreement taken by the Policing Board’s Resources Committee on June 30 to ‘defer a decision on which applicant has been successful until receipt of further information’.

The matter was due to be discussed again at a meeting held in the past few weeks.

West Tyrone Sinn Fein MLA, Maoliosa McHugh, said that there are serious concerns about the manner of this part of the deal has been handled with Apex.

“I am really disappointed that the Apex offer has not been successful because it would have provided a much needed provision of social housing in the Castlederg area,” he said.

“In the past few days, I have written to the Policing Board urging them to reconsider the Apex offer. It is unclear at the moment as to why Apex have been unsuccessful.

“The need for social housing in Castlederg is quantifiable and clear and figures show that there is a requirement for in excess of 100 new social housing homes in the area.”