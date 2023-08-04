Organised crime targetting isolated farmers

The cost of rural crime in the North has risen to £2.5 million in the last year, as criminal gangs continue to cash in on what they see as ‘easy money’.

Since 2021, the theft of agricultural equipment and machinery has leapt a huge 51 per-cent, costing the farming community millions, and leaving many feeling more isolated and vulnerable than ever before.

Commenting on the concerning trend, Stephen Browne from Sixmilecross, Ulster Farmers’ Union Mid Ulster chairperson, said, “As agricultural technology develops and the value of farm machinery increases, so too do the chances that somebody will see it as easy money,” said the Sixmilecross man, speaking with the UlsterHerald earlier this week.

“Factor in the cost of living crisis, and it is not had to see why rural crime is becoming so rampant.”

Farming machinery is is short supply across the globe, making GPS equipment, quad bikes and all-terrain-vehicles top targets for rural thieves.

But Stephen said there is another, lesser seen element that is likely playing a part in these soaring rates of rural theft and burglary.

“Because they have their property insured, some farmers are not too worried about their machinery falling into the hands of criminal gangs, and therefore do not take proper precautions to secure it”

However, Stephen believes that insurance does not justify this sort of cavalier attitude.

“Farmers should not allow these people to profit of their wrongdoings.

“They are sophisticated and brazen criminal gangs that have contacts that make is easy for them to get rid of stolen goods quick.

“We cannot sit back and let them do it,” he stated.

burglars

Though Stephen, who runs a mixed farm in Sixmilecross, has never been the victim of rural crime, he believes would-be burglars have ‘cased’ his farm in the past.

“I have had people coming up my lane before under the pretense of selling something or other, but you know rightly what they are at.

“You need to shut them down right away, tell them you do not need what they are selling, and give them no opportunity to have a look around,” said Stephen.

Offering some advice on how farmers can protect themselves from becoming the victims of rural crime, Stephen said, “You always need to be vigilant and you do not want to make things easy for them.

“That means trying your best not leave machinery unattended in the field, which I know is hard when you are running a busy farm, but it is necessary.

“It is not that complicated really; lock your stuff away and do not allow strangers up to have a look around.”