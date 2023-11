A HIGHLY-respected orthopaedic surgeon who worked as a consultant in Omagh for more than 20 years has retired.

From 2000, Professor John Wong served as a consultant in the Outpatients Orthopaedic Clinic at Tyrone County Hospital, which closed in 2017, and then later at the new Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex.

Recently, colleagues in the Outpatients Department at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex arranged a surprise retirement celebration to wish a very long, happy and healthy retirement to the consultant, who clocked up a total of 42 years of service to the NHS.

Sister Joann McCullagh, Outpatients Manager at Omagh Hospital, said, “Professor Wong started his career in 1981 and became a consultant in April 2000. He is a highly-respected orthopaedic consultant in the Western Trust.

“I have had the privilege to have worked with Professor Wong in the Outpatients Orthopaedic Clinic at Tyrone County Hospital and Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex for the past 23 years.

“He is very well-thought-of by colleagues, patients and relatives and will be sadly missed.”

She added, “Thank you Professor Wong for your outstanding contribution to Orthopaedics services across the Western Trust. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement with your family and friends.”