Over £5000 of building supplies stolen from site in Omagh

A NUMBER of items have been stolen from a building site on the Gillygooley Road, Omagh.

Box iron worth nearly £2000 and scaffolding worth over £3000 was stolen from the site where a new private dwelling is being built.

The owners of the site say that the supplies were stolen between Saturday, November 5 and Thursday, November 10.

They have asked anyone with any information on the incident to contact the police.

The police incident number is 339 and the incident was reported on 10.11.22.