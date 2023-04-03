Part of A5 closed Monday night to investigate fatal collision

Police are advising motorists that the A5 Tullyvar Road from Augnacloy to Annaghilla Road Roundabout, will be closed on Monday, April 3 from 10pm until 1am on Tuesday, April 4.

The closure is to facilitate the investigation into a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in the area on Monday, September 26 2022.

Diversions will be in place via A28 towards Augher. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route for their journeys where possible. We thank the public for their patience as this is carried out.