Passing of popular hotel founder

TRIBUTES have been paid to business entrepreneur Bryan Henderson from Killyman who passed away on Sunday. It was announced that Mr Henderson died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was well-known as founder of the highly successful and popular Cohannon Inn at Tamnamore. It also encompasses the adjoining filling station and store and a number of shop units. He also built up a number of other family run businesses and developments in the Dungannon area.

Dungannon town business owner and councillor Walter Cuddy described Mr Henderson as a “self-made man who deserved huge credit for the way he conducted his career”.

Cllr Cuddy added, “I am very sorry to hear of Bryan Henderson’s passing. He was a very successful business man in Dungannon town and district. The business has continued right up to his passing. I have no doubt the next generation will continue with his great work. I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to his wife Heather and his family.”

Mr Henderson’s funeral service was held in St Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman on Tuesday followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard.

He survived by his wife Heather, children Karan, Kerry and James, grandchildren and a wide family circle.