THE POLICE and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has been criticised over what has been described as a ‘flippant’ response to a request for information on speeding motorists.

Patsy Arkinson, a resident on Arkinson Road in Strabane accused the PCSP of not taking residents’ concerns seriously due to their refusal to make public information collected by Speed Indicator Devices (SIDS) on motorists entering the 30mph zone from the Victoria Road and the bypass respectively.

Mr Arkinson said, “There have been many close calls on this stretch of road, going back many years. After the SIDS were installed, it did nothing to stop drivers from speeding who continue to keep going at their regular speed for around 150 to 200 metres inside the zone.

Advertisement

“When the SIDS were removed, I asked through public representatives what findings came out of the scheme only to be bluntly told that the PSCP only share their findings with the PSNI.

“The reply received… came across as very flippant towards our concerns, which I find not good enough at all.”

Community worker Andy Gallagher echoed Mr Arkinson’s sentiments, noting, “I don’t understand what gives the PCSP, a public body, the right to withhold this information from the public. It feels like a slap in the face to everyone on this road who would be affected by the traffic issue.

“This is a statutory body, accountable to the public and who are not listening to the public. This is a dangerous stretch of road and, in my eyes, proof that the current A5 is currently not fit for purpose.”

A spokesperson for the PCSP that “it is aware of concerns relating to speeding at Tulacorr in Strabane. Speed Indicator Devices (SIDs) have been deployed at this location several times to raise awareness and this data is shared with the PSNI for follow up enforcement.”