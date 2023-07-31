‘Peace’ exhibition marks Omagh bomb anniversary

LOCAL charity, Families Moving On, will open an art exhibition to mark 25 years since the Omagh bombing this Tuesday.

The charity organised a competition for the six Omagh secondary schools to create a piece of art around the theme of ‘peace’.

The competition was won by Matthew Kerr of Omagh Christian Brothers, followed by Aine Campbell from Loreto Grammar school.

Third place went to a collaborative project by Emily Hawkes, Terri Acheson, Jessica Gibson, Sara Concalves Gomes and Lauren Armstrong from Omagh High School.

The winning pieces will be shown alongside all of the submissions from the six schools. The exhibition will open on August 1 in the Omagh Library and will run until August 20.

The charity has also organised a private, brief service for the families of those affected by the Omagh bomb on August 15 in the library at 2.30pm.

They are also invited to lay flowers at the glass obelisk memorial at 3pm, with refreshments provided in the library afterwards.

Families Moving On is an interdenominational victims and survivors group set up to support all those affected by the Omagh bomb and other terror-related incidents during the Troubles.

They wish to acknowledge and thanks of all the local businesses that have kindly contributed to Families Moving On to cover the costs of the service and competition prize money: Omagh Credit Union Ltd; Jack McGinn & Co; Progressive Building Society; S. D. Kells; QE5 Consultancy; Peter McAleer Ltd; T Patterson Stewart; Omagh Auction Mart Ltd; Mullaghmore Bakery; Abac Chartered Accountants; McConnell & Fyffe Soli citors; Sally’s; Top of the Town; and Woodvale Construction.