‘People power’ could help save vital surgery services at hospital

COMMUNITIES across Tyrone and Fermanagh are being urged to join in the fight to save emergency surgery at the South West Acute Hospital, as the deadline for the service’s future fast approaches.

Despite a determined effort by a group of hard-working community volunteers, it has emerged that many local people are still unaware of the serious threat to the life-saving service and the devastating consequences it could have on other services at the local acute hospital, just outside Enniskillen.

Last month, the Western Trust confirmed that staffing levels at the SWAH emergency surgery department had become so low that if

new surgeons were not recruited as soon as possible, the service would have to be removed from the hospital.

While the Trust continues to state it has not yet made any decision on the future of the service, it is understood it could be removed as soon as early December.

A major public rally is being planned for the Broadmeadow in Enniskillen for 7pm on Friday, December 2, while another ‘hands around the hospital’ demonstration is scheduled for the week before on November

26.

Meanwhile, volunteers are continuing to host public information meetings.

However, at a working meeting

of the Save Our SWAH Services held at Fermanagh House in Enniskillen on Monday evening, many

reported experiencing confusion and a lack of knowledge from the

general public when discussing the issue or handing out information leaflets.

To that end, the group has urged everyone who is aware of the threat to spread the word in any way they can, stressing “people power” could still help save the service.

“We need this to go out to local clubs, local sports, local Orange halls, local churches – absolutely everywhere,” said committee member Helen Hamill.

“This is a cross-community campaign. If you have a heart attack, it doesn’t matter where you came from or who you voted for.”

By Roisin Henderson