Planning approval for new homes on hospital site

PLANNING approval has been granted for the construction of 164 new homes on the site of the former Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh.

In a £25 million scheme, south Derry-based developer, South Bank Square Ltd is intending to build 55 detached, 80 semi-detached, ten townhouses, 12 apartments and seven bungalows on the historic site.

Last summer, the former buildings associated with the hospital were demolished and the majority of the site cleared to allow for the start of construction.

The firm hoping to build the new homes will have to adhere to a total of 24 different conditions. These were outlined by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council when their planning committee met on Wednesday afternoon.

An extensive report on the application has been prepared by council planning officials.

It states that the proposed layout of the new homes demonstrates what is described as a ‘quality and sustainable residential environment respectful of the surrounding context and character of the site’.

Two letters of objection were received from local residents, which expressed concerns over the density of the new homes, the over-development of the site, and the demolition of the hospital complex.

But the council says that the overall layout is considered as a ‘quality residential development’ and meets all planning policies and guidance.

Representations in support of the development were also received from Sinn Fein, DUP, UUP and SDLP politicians.

Among the conditions which have been imposed is a requirement to carry out archaeological work on existing grass areas that are to be developed and provide a report.

In addition, planting is being required to take place after the occupation of the seventh dwelling within each phase. There are also requirements in relation to the protection of the mature trees on the site, and around the protection of breeding birds and to ensure minimal disturbance to commuting bat or potential otter activity.

West Tyrone Sinn Fein MP, Orfhlaith Begley welcomed the council decision to give the green light for the major development.

“The scheme will allow for job creation with around 150 local jobs being created during the construction,” she said.