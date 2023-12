A MAJOR new development is set to enhance the facilities at Dromore’s GAA grounds.

Dromore St Dympna’s has applied for planning permission to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council for a new pavilion at Gardrum Park.

It will be the latest in a series of important schemes to take place at their home pitch, which has undergone extensive redevelopment in the past two decades.

Four new dressing rooms, facilities for referees and a treatment room will be constructed on the ground floor of the new pavillion and community hub.

It will have access out onto the main pitch at the venue.

On the second floor, visitors to the ground will be welcomed through a foyer.

There will also be a major hall for community and club events and a wellness hub and coffee dock.

A club shop has also been included in the development.

Fundraising for the redevelopment has been taking place throughout Tyrone during recent weeks, and it is hoped that work on the new project will start in 2024.

It wil replace the existing clubroom and dressing room complex which has served the Dromore club for more than 40 years.

The club has also provided additional pitches and a covered spectator stand during the past two decades. This has coincided with its greatest era of achievement on the pitch.

In addition to All-County League successes in Tyrone, the St Dympna’s also won four O’Neill Cup successes in 2007, 2009, 2011 and 2021.

A decision on whether to give the project the green light will now be taken by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Speaking at the launch of the club’s history on Saturday night, the chairman, Gerry Hannigan, said the new development represented the latest stage in providing the best facilities possible for people of all ages in Dromore.

The book, which is entitled ‘Dromore St Dympna’s: Club and Parish’ was co-written by Alan Rodgers, Barry Campbell and Martin McGlone, and is available in local bookshops and through the club.