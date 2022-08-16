Plans to improve Killyclogher walking and cycling facilities

AN early initial design is being prepared by officials from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) for the provision of new footway and cycle facilities from the main Cookstown Road at Killyclogher to the Farmhill Road area.

It is hoped that the proposal will connect to the existing cycle facilities along the A505 main Coosktown Road and footway and cycleway proposals on the Old Mountfield Road towards St Mary’s Primary School in Killyclogher and other local amenities.

There are also initial plans that pedestrian and cycle amenities will soon be developed along the Farmhill Road and towards the Killyclogher GAA grounds and Gaelscoil na gCrann at Ballinamullin.

Divisional roads manager, Daniel Healy, has said that the proposals are part of developing ‘Active Travel’ plans for the Killyclogher area.

They have been welcomed by West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer. He said the additional completion of the new controlled crossing and upgrade of the footway and cycleway at Cappagh Parish Hall, and work to provide a footway extension on the Old Mountfield Road leading to Berkeley Heights helped to provide people with an alternative to using a car.

Mr McAleer said, “These works will also provide better access for children and staff walking to St Mary’s Primary School and generally improve pedestrian facilities for the local area.

“In recent correspondence from the Department, they stated their full commitment to developing these pedestrian and cycling facilities to promote and facilitate walking, wheeling and cycling as a means of travel.”

The MLA added, “I welcome DfI commitment to develop more cycling and walking facilities in Killyclogher. The area has become very busy with traffic in recent years so plans for the provision of a safer network for cyclists and pedestrians is great news.”