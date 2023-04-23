Police appeal for more information following robbery in Omagh

Police in Omagh are appealing for any witnesses after a charity shop in Omagh was burgled over the weekend.
Heart Warmers on High Street has been entered and money stolen sometime between 10.10pm on Thursday, April 20 and 9am on Friday April 21.
The shop remained closed over the weekend following the incident.
If you were in the area and noted anyone acting suspiciously please contact 101 quoting CC440 22/04/23.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)