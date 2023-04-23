Police appeal for more information following robbery in Omagh

Police in Omagh are appealing for any witnesses after a charity shop in Omagh was burgled over the weekend.

Heart Warmers on High Street has been entered and money stolen sometime between 10.10pm on Thursday, April 20 and 9am on Friday April 21.

The shop remained closed over the weekend following the incident.

Advertisement

If you were in the area and noted anyone acting suspiciously please contact 101 quoting CC440 22/04/23.