POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Omagh.

Sergeant Morton said: “Officers received a report at approximately 6.40pm on Tuesday, August 6 of a collision on the Killyclogher Road involving a pedestrian and silver Vauxhall Vectra.

“Police attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services. The pedestrian, a man aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Advertisement

“Enquires remain ongoing and we are keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the collision to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1337 06/08/24.”