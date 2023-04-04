Police confirm death of Fivemiletown man after collision

Police have confirmed that 28-year-old Liam Mulligan, from the Fivemiletown area, has died following a one vehicle road traffic collision on the Belfast Road, near Fivemiletown, in the early hours of this morning.

The single vehicle collision, involving a silver Mercedes car, was reported to police shortly before 2.15am this morning.

Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries.

Advertisement

An investigation into the collision is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information which can assist with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 100 04/04/23.

The Belfast Road has now reopened.