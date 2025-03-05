Police confirm identity of pensioner murdered in Dungannon

Police have released a photograph of the man murdered in Dungannon last week.

Adam Krzan died shortly after he was found badly injured on the living room floor of a flat at Corrainey Park on Thursday, February 27.

The 71-year-old was originally from Poland but had lived in Dungannon for around 20 years.

Four people have been arrested in connection with his death.

Two men, aged 33 and 30, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody as well as a 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Meanwhile, a second 30-year-old man has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Orr said: “My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mr Krzan’s family and friends who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances. I am asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 1576 of 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.