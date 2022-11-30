Police confirm the death of a man in Cookstown house fire

THE police have confirmed that a man has died following a fire at a residential property in the Pines area of Cookstown in the early hours of this morning ( November 30).

Shortly before 4.00am officers received a report that a fire had started at a property in the area.

Investigations into the sudden death and to determine the cause of the fire are now underway. The police would appeal to anyone with any information who can assist them in their inquiries to call 101, and quote reference number 159 of 30.11.22.

Advertisement

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/