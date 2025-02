Police in Strabane are investigating a report of theft from a church shed on Longland Road in Donemana.

On Monday, February 17, a number of pieces of gardening equipment were reported stolen.

These include a strimmer, a lawnmower and a leaf blower.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson said at this time, it’s believed the items were taken sometime between February 1 and 8.

“Police appeal to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between these times to get in touch,” said the spokesperson.

“Police also urge anyone offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1276 of 17/02/25.

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”