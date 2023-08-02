Police investigating Dungannon domestic assault

Detectives investigating a domestic assault in the lines area of Dungannon, are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 6pm on Monday, July 31.

Detective Inspector Duffield said, “The victim, who is in her early forties, was assaulted and sustained injuries to her face and arms.

Advertisement

“This was an incident that escalated from a house in the Clogher area and ended publicly in the Lines area outside a shop in Dungannon.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time this offence took place.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1796 of 31/07/23.”