Police probe break-in at new Omagh play park

A NEW ‘destination’ play park in Omagh that cost the local council hundreds of thousands to build has become a target for anti-social behaviour ahead of its official opening.

Residents living close to the new play park at The Grange, due to be officially unveiled tomorrow (Friday), say they are being ‘tormented’ by anti-social behaviour in the area.

They claim the noise created by the all-night ‘partying and drinking’ is disturbing the quiet and peaceful residential area at Lisanelly Avenue.

Residents say they have had to phone the police to tell them about people breaking into the construction site at the park during the night.

Police confirmed that they have received complaints that the ‘destination’ play park at The Grange was reportedly broken into by two men who threw equipment and cones around the site.

Sergeant Morton, from the PSNI, said, “Police received a report on Thursday, October 20, shortly before 9.30pm of two men in a play park that is currently still under construction in the Lisanelly Avenue area.

“It was reported the men were throwing cones and equipment around the play park. Officers attended and on arrival, no one was in the area. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

Desmond Preston, who lives in Lisanelly Avenue, said that residents were afraid to walk in the area at night and that he had made both the local council and PSNI aware of these issues.

He said, “The residents live in fear of this anti-social behaviour. The Grange Park is not a safe space, this beautiful peaceful parkland has become a night-time ‘no go’ area. Police and council officers seem to be powerless to stop such activity.

“In the planning application process for the destination play park, the council said they would put in place various mitigations, such as extending the perimeter fencing and extending the car park capacity at Lisanelly Avenue by 23 spaces. These have not been put in place to date,” Desmond said.

A spokesperson for Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) said it was aware of these incidents and the local authority was in communication with members of the PSNI.

A spokesperson said, “The council is aware of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour in the area of Grange Park. All incidents have been reported to the PSNI. The council would ask that if anyone witnesses any sort of anti-social behaviour, they report it to PSNI.”