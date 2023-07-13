Police probe ‘serious sexual assault’ in Dungannon

POLICE in Dungannon are investigating a report of an alleged serious sexual assault on a young female.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the early hours on Thursday, July 13 within the Killyman Road area.

Local councillor, Dominic Molloy, has urged anyone with information to contact the police.



He said, “I would advise people in the area to be vigilant and to report anything suspicious that they may have witnessed in the area around this time to the local authorities.“



As enquiries continue, police would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area and urge anyone with any further information to contact them on 101 quoting reference 240.