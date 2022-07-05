Police to curtail dangerous driving in Bready

POLICE in Strabane are working to tackle anti-social behaviour related to vehicles in the Bready area, the PSNI are warning those involved in this activity to stop before someone is injured.

Residents have expressed concerns to police about drivers meeting at the junction of Alder Road and Lisdivin Road. In a recent report made to police, on June 21, vehicles were seen being driven recklessly at the junction and performing ‘donuts’. While this report was made at around 7pm, it has been reported this type of activity can happen at any time day or night.

Constable Mark McLaughlin said not only are the drivers involved causing a nuisance, but they could end up seriously injuring themselves or a member of the public.

Constable McLaughlin said, “We’ve heard from residents about the negative impact this type of activity is having on the local community. The drivers who are engaging in these activities see them as ‘fun’, but this view is not shared by the people who live locally. Residents are having to endure selfish and reckless behaviour.

“Driving on the public road brings certain responsibilities and these responsibilities should not be taken lightly. It is important to point out that drivers should expect to receive a fine or be prosecuted through the courts, should they be detected engaging in careless or dangerous driving.

Constable McLaughlin added, “This is a serious matter. This type of dangerous driving may result in serious injury or worse. Your tyres may become worn more quickly, affecting your car’s ability to stop in an emergency. There is a chance that you, your passengers, or innocent road users could be seriously injured, or even killed. We see too many deaths on the roads in Northern Ireland. We will be increasing patrols in the area, but we would also urge anyone who knows of dangerous driving in their area to note down the registration details of the offending vehicles and contact police immediately on 101. The quicker we receive a report, the quicker we can act.”