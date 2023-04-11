Postbox to heaven for cemeteries

COUNCILLORS were unanimous in their support for a new ‘postbox to heaven’ initiative which would see boxes being installed at cemeteries throughout the council area so children can send letters and cards to deceased loved ones.

Following a recent meeting, a paper will now be brought back on the practicalities of rolling out the scheme.

The ‘letterbox to heaven’ was proposed by Independent Cllr Graham Warke, who explained he was inspired by nine-year-old Nottingham girl Matilda Handy who suggested the idea as a way of expressing her emotions after her grandparents passed away.

The councillor said, “I was recently approached by a woman who is in our district and has lost a loved one but it was more for her kids to deal with bereavement which is something unfortunately everyone in the district goes through. It’s very difficult for everyone, especially young people.

“What I’m proposing today… is in order to let people send letters to their loved ones, we have white postboxes in our cemeteries around the district. I think it is a lovely gesture and it can help with the bereavement side of things.”

SDLP Cllr Jason Barr gave his backing to the proposal stating, “It’s a very great thing to bring into cemeteries across the council area. I’ve seen the story Alderman Warke was referring to and I’m sure a lot of people would appreciate coming to the cemeteries within the council area.”

Thanking Cllr Warke for bringing the proposal forward, Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson commented, “It’s already been outlined that people deal with grief in different ways and our council goes to great lengths to support people in any way we can and we look forward to the paper being brought back as to how this can be practically rolled out.”