Pomeroy man charged with brothel keeping and controlling prostitutes

A 62-year-old Pomeroy man and a 47-year-old Brazilian woman, who resides in Newry, were accused of offences in relation to brothel keeping, controlling prostitution and concealing criminal property were refused bail when they appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court this morning (Wednesday).

Gerard Corrigan of Park View and Mavie Martins Mariano of Rockview Crescent, Belleeks, Co Armagh were arrested on Monday as part of what has been described as “the PSNI’s largest crack down on human trafficking in the history of the force”. The investigation stretches across the UK.

Raids uncovered 27 brothels across the North, including at premises in Aughnacloy, Omagh, Dungannon and Cookstown.

Appearing before the court by videolink, Corrigan and Mariono were both charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution, brothel keeping and money laundering between March 23, 2020 and this week.

A Detective Constable told the court that ‘a vast amount of money’ totaling £174,000 had been transferred between the two defendants. The detective also stated that Corrigan had admitted been involved in transporting many of the sex workers by car and Mariono told police she had made contact with the ‘escorts’, also described in court as ‘sex workers’.

The detective said Mariono had arranged properties that were used as brothels.

Bail for both defendants was refused on the grounds of the risk of further offending and interference with witnesses. District Judge Peter Magill also said there was also a risk of flight in the case of Mariona, who has family in Brazil, as “she has a place to go”.

Corrigan and Mariono will appear back before the court on December 21.