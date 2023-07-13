Popular Strabane cafe closes its doors

News of yet another Strabane business closing its doors has been met with dismay.

The popular Caffé Fresco, owned by local businessman Trevor Mealiff, suddenly shut its doors last Thursday. The Chronicle understands that staff were informed of the closure of the eatery the night before.

A sign on the door of the premises states, “We are closed until further notice.”

Advertisement

Cllr Paul Gallagher said it was terribly sad to see yet another local independent business closing down in Strabane town centre.

Mr Gallagher said, “The café was a great employer of locals and it was highly-frequented by many who were in the nearby shops or people who just fancied going in for a coffee or a bite to eat.

“I know Trevor and I know that he would have taken this closure terribly and it would have left him with a very heavy heart; it

must have been coming for a

while because I can’t imagine him closing Café Fresco down on a whim.”

Kieran Kennedy, chair of Strabane BID, a collection of local businesses who work for the betterment of Strabane town centre, said,

“The current economic climate is devastating our local business community and workers and I would call on all agencies for their support.”

He also called for much-needed projects to rejuvenate the town centre and provide investment.

“Strabane is in dire need of investment to attract footfall.

Advertisement

“We badly need delivery of the Public Realm and Town Centre Regeneration projects to reinvigorate our town and provide an

environment where people want to be and where businesses can grow.”