Positive Ageing Month launches at Omagh Library

Attitudes towards ageing differ dramatically from person to person.

While some fear the process of growing older and the atrophy it might bring, others look forward to their twilight years, and the second burst of freedom that retirement can afford.

However, regardless of the degree to which we accept or resist the ageing process, most of us want to stay around for as long as we can.

The question, though, is how do we age in a way that allows us to hold onto our health, mobility, and, most importantly, happiness?

This is is exactly the question that Positive Ageing Month attempts to answer.

This month (October) is Positive Ageing Month – a time when we celebrate the contributions of older people within our community, and look at ways in which they improve their lives.

This year, to launch Positive Ageing Month, SWAP (South West Age Partnership) invited representatives from local community groups to a laid-back, informal gathering in Omagh Library.

The purpose of the meeting?

To find out what activities, events and programmes for local older people are being run this month, and, for that matter, throughout the rest of the year.

We went along to speak with some of the people present to find out what local opportunities there are for the more mature members of our community.

First, to get a lay of the broad and diverse landscape that exists for older people, we sat down with the manager of SWAP, Allison Forbes.

“Basically, SWAP are a network organisation for groups that cater to older people in Fermanagh and Omagh,” began Allison, who was straight-talking and helpful from the start.

“Since being set up back in 1998, we have done a lot across the district, not least in and around Omagh.”

SWAP was first established by a group of older people who banded together with the view of giving themselves – and their peers – a unified local voice.

“What we do has evolved over the years, but, in essence, it is all about supporting groups that help older people in our communities.”

Currently, SWAP back 100 groups across the district, and 45 of those are based in the Omagh area.

“All groups, more or less, need funding to run their activities and programmes, so we help them with that,” said Allison.

There does not appear to be anything particularly complicated about the job which SWAP do, which is probably why it works well.

At the meeting in Omagh Library on Monday, everybody had a good word to say about SWAP – which Allison assured me was nothing to do with the spread of tea and scones she had put on for them, which she insisted should not be construed as bribery.

“We fund groups that do make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Allison.

Drumming workshops, fitness classes, trips to the theatre, dementia choirs, craft classes, you name it, SWAP have helped a local group run it.

“There is a myth that there is nothing in our communities for older people, but that is not true at all. However, you do have to know where to look.”

And, for some older people, without being pointed in the right direction, not knowing where to look can end up being a small – but tricky – hurdle that they never quite manage to cross.

“If there is somebody who could benefit from a group close to them, but they never find out about it, that is a small tragedy, so we want to stop that from happening.”

If you think you or somebody you know could benefit from taking part in a local group, or if you simply want some more information, contact Allison on 02882251824, or email here on aforbes@ southwestagepartnership.co.uk.

“The fact of the matter is that everyone is ageing, and we want to do it as well as we can,” concluded Allison.