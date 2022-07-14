Positive attitude helps Killyclogher man reach 103

A KILLYCLOGHER man who attributes his amazing longevity to a lifetime of taking everything in moderation has celebrated his 103rd birthday.

Vincent O’Reilly marked the momentous occasion surrounded by several generations of his family and dozens of cards. He was once again delighted to receive a letter and a medal from Irish president, Michael D Higgins, on his big day.

Mr O’Reilly is now the proud owner of several medals sent by the Irish president.

Speaking to the UH several years ago on his 101st birthday, his daughter Geraldine revealed her dad believed the secret to his good health was having everything in moderation.

She said, “Daddy is a very good-humoured and witty individual who is always positive. He always makes people smile when he is in their company, with his wit and humour. With daddy, the glass isn’t just half-full, it’s three-quarters full!”