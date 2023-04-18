Power tools worth thousands stolen in Coalisland burglaries

POLICE are appealing for information following multiple burglaries and thefts of power tools worth thousands of pounds in the Coalisland area.

Three separate thefts were reported with power tools worth more than £4,000 and a sum of cash stolen from local residents.

A report was received some time between 8pm on Wednesday, April 12 and 10am on Thursday, April 13, that a number of builders’ tools worth an estimated £2000 had been stolen from a van parked outside a property in the Moor Park Road area of Coalisland.

The items include a 12” Stihl concrete saw and blades and a Top-con laser level and receiver. A sum of money was stolen from a second vehicle parked in the area.

Another report was received of a burglary at a property in the Annaghbann area of Coalisland in the early hours of Thursday, April 13.

At approximately 2.30am, the homeowner saw three men entering a shed and stealing power tools worth around £2,500.

These incidents are being treated as linked and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in either area or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 250 of 13/04/23.