Praise for PM after DCI Caldwell visit

POLICE officers serving across the North “deeply appreciated” the Prime Minister’s hospital visit to Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, who sustained life-changing injuries in a gun attack outside Omagh nearly two months ago.

Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for NI, has praised Rishi Sunak’s show of support for the high-ranking PSNI officer, shot four times in front of his young son at Youth Sport Omagh, just off Killyclogher Road, on February 22.

Mr Sunak met with the detective and his family in hospital last Wednesday, shortly after the Prime Minister held talks with US President, Joe Biden, in Belfast.

Responding to the visit, Mr Kelly said, “Although conducted in private without any fanfare, the Prime Minister’s meeting with DCI Caldwell was deeply appreciated.

“It showed support for John as he progresses with his recovery following the cowardly attempt on his life in Omagh.

“It also showed support for our officers who work against a backdrop of a ‘severe’ terrorist threat in trying and often dangerous conditions on behalf of this entire community. The Prime Minister by his actions firmly aligned himself and his Government with dedicated and committed police officers.”

The PFNI chair added, “Mr Sunak knows of the vital work that John and his colleagues do to counter dangerous terrorists and organised crime gangs who want to reduce Northern Ireland to a lawless place.”