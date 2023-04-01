President Biden to open Strule Education Campus in Omagh

President Joe Biden, will stop off in Omagh during his visit to Ireland in April to open the newly completed Strule Education Campus.

US President Joe Biden is set to begin a five-day visit to Ireland, due to start in Belfast on April 11.

After meeting politicians at Stormont and visiting landmarks throughout the city, President Biden will head to Omagh to open the newly completed Strule Shared Education Campus.

He will then travel to Dublin to meet both the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.

Mr Biden is expected to visit both Louth and Mayo where his ancestors hail from before he returns to America on April 15.

A White House Spokesperson told WeAreTyrone, that the President is looking forward to seeing and hearing the ‘sights and sounds’ of Tyrone’s County town.

The President’s Press Secretary, Paddy Amadán said, “President Biden is looking forward to visiting Ireland. He will first have a whistle stop tour around Belfast and meet local business leaders and politicians before going to Omagh to open a new education complex. He will then travel to Dublin and meet President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin. The Taoiseach will host a reception for him at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

“President Biden loves Ireland, and can not wait to experience the sights and sounds of the island that he has never seen before.”