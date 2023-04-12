Prime Minister visits Tyrone PSNI Detective in hospital

Downing Street have confirmed that Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has paid a hospital visit to Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who was shot at Youth Sport, Omagh in February.

John Caldwell, who was shot multiple times as he was loading footballs into the boot of a car on February 23 has now been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit, but remains in critical condition at Altnagevlin Hospital according to the PSNI.

Sunak visited Det Ch Insp Caldwell and his family today, Wednesday, following talks with visiting US President Joe Biden.

In remarks during Biden’s visit to Belfast today (Wednesday), the 46th American president said, “I want to once more recognise the way the leaders of Northern Ireland’s major political parties came together in the wake of the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell to show that the enemies of peace will not prevail.”

He added, “The attack was a hard reminder that there will always be those who seek to destroy rather than rebuild. Northern Ireland will not go back, pray to God.”

It comes as the terrorist threat level from dissident republicans in the North was moved from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’

The assessment is based on intelligence from MI5, and comes after a rise in republican activity, including the gun attack on DCI Caldwell.