A 35-YEAR-OLD man who previously absconded from police has been refused permission to visit his father’s grave due to a fear he would run away, a court has heard.

Appearing via videolink at Omagh Magistrates Court was Duane Farry (35), previously of Ashfield Gardens in Fintona, for a compassionate bail hearing on Tuesday.

A police detective told the court that, on November 27, a 999 call was made claiming that a man had broken a window by throwing a bottle of Buckfast wine through

it.

Advertisement

The police arrived to the area and located a man who matched the description given by the caller.

Upon speaking to the man, who was identified as Farry, police attempted to arrest him for disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.

Farry then attempted to run away but was caught and restrained.

In the arrest attempt, it was alleged that he attempted to bite one of the officers, leaving a ‘trail of bloody saliva’.

Farry then hit another officer in the thigh.

Upon transport to custody, Farry claimed to be having a ‘pregabalin overdose’, so the police redirected to the hospital.

It is alleged that the defendant then kicked the windows within the cell van.

Advertisement

At hospital, the defendant asked for a cigarette to calm his nerves. However upon finishing the cigarette, he jumped out of the cell van and ran into a wooded area, still handcuffed.

An extensive search involving multiple police units, a ‘heat-seeking’ police plane and search & rescue teams were tasked in locating the Fintona man – to no avail.

On the following day a patrol car in Coalisland located Farry, without handcuffs, and arrested him.

Farry then told the officers he ‘didn’t steal the handcuffs’ and would give them back.

risk of fleeing

The police detective opposed bail due to the risk of fleeing custody again and further reoffending, citing the defendant’s 100 previous convictions.

It was added by the detective that the police had been in contact with the defendant’s family, who claimed that the 35-year-old had become estranged to his father in the years before his death and had no contact with the family.

A local priest, who appeared by videolink, told the court that, if bail was granted, he would do his best to perform his Christian duties in accompanying Farry to his father’s grave.

However Deputy District Judge Ted Magill said, “You’re a priest, not a guard or jailer. If he ran away from you it would be ill-advised for you to stop him.”

Speaking to the court directly, Farry said that all of his offending was committed whilst intoxicated, informing the court, “I’m a different person sober.”

Defence counsel Joe McCann added to Farry’s claim citing a psychological report which recognised the defendant’s progress in his alcoholism.

However, the judge told Farry he was an ‘obvious risk’ and that he was not prepared to grant him bail.

He said, “I don’t trust you. They let you go for a smoke (when he was initially arrested) and you legged it then.

“I think if you were released you would leave the priest in the dust.”

Duane Farry was refused bail and will appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on June 18 for committal.