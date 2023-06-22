Problems highlighted with waste water capacity

NEW housing developments across West Tyrone may not be built due to the lack of capacity at sewage treatment plants.

A report by NI Water has highlighted ‘serious capacity’ issues in Carrickmore and Omagh, and says there is no capacity in areas such as Beragh and Sixmilecross, Drumquin, Gortin, Seskinore and Knockmoyle.

The organisation says ‘negative planning responses’ may also be made in parts of Carrickmore and Omagh, and that developers would have to fund their own private sewage treatment works if they wanted projects to proceed.

Advertisement

NI Water requires a significant injection of funding to address the capacity issue. Their report was due to be discussed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s planning committee last night (Wednesday).

Peter O’Kane, from O’Kane Estate Agents in Omagh, says the capacity issue means that no new homes can be connected to the waste water network in the affected areas.

“There are a number of new developments locally where the developers have been experiencing issues in getting connections to the storm and foul network. This is due to a lack of capacity,” he said.

“This is proving to be hindrance to the development of residential sites not only in the Omagh area, but also in the outlying villages and towns.

“It is clear that the network needs to be upgraded to increase the capacity available… this is required urgently.”

Omagh Town Sinn Fein councillor, Barry McElduff, warned that the issue is ‘strangling’ local development.

“The problems being faced by NI Water in terms of capacity are holding back the settlement patterns in our rural villages and settlements,” said Cllr McElduff.

Advertisement

“Crossroads developments are very important in local areas which are seeking to grow. When the Stormont institutions return, it will be important that they are able to provide an injection of funding for the Department for Infrastructure to address the capacity issues facing NI Water.”

It has also warned that the future of planned schemes in Omagh, Fintona, Carrickmore, Dromore and Altamuskin are dependant on funding becoming available.